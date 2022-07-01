According to latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently moved to the special court seeking return of his passport. Aryan filed an application at the special court through his lawyers on June 30. Aryan Khan Started Smoking Ganja As Student in US: NCB.

Drugs on cruise case | Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan filed a petition in the Special NDPS court in Mumbai, to get his passport back. Court asks NCB to file its reply, next hearing of the case will be on July 13. pic.twitter.com/bYWcK8NWKk — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

