Wadhawan Family's 23 Members Quarantined After They Violate Coronavirus Lockdown, Travel To Mahabaleshwar From Mumbai

Mumbai, April 9: The members of Wadhawan family, defaulters of the DHFL financial management and HDIL real estate development company, have allegedly violated the novel coronavirus lockdown. The Wadhawan family travelled from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar on Thursday. The locals flagged authorities on their arrival and investigation has been initiated on how they reached the town. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

The officials immediately placed them under institutional quarantine in Maharashtra's Satara district. In a video posted on Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that VVIP treatment was given to Wadhawans by the state government. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted that it will be investigated how they reached Mahabaleshwar.

It will be inquired that how 23 people of Wadhavan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/6rG6sSIg1P — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Wadhawan Brothers who are on Bail in DHFL/Yes Bank Fraud Case are given VVIP treatment/passes by Maharashtra Govt to travel from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar in Convoy. I have urged Governor of Maharashtra to order Investigation @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/MoVMQ31FuF — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 9, 2020

Last month, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan cited COVID-19 outbreak for not appearing before ED's questioning into Yes Bank. "In the current environment of the coronavirus, it is a government directive to curtail travel," said Kapil Wadhawan.

Dheeraj Wadhawan had said, "Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, and with my already-compromised health and age, I am at high risk, and consequently, for my own health and safety, it is difficult for me to travel to Mumbai. I would request you to appreciate that in today's circumstances in the country, health is a priority."

The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,324. 25 new deaths were reported in the state on Thursday which took the death toll in the state to 97. 117 people have also recovered from the virus, according to the Health Ministry's latest update.