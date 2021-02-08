New Delhi, February 8: Dense fog is very likely to engulf parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till February 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that there will be gradual rise by 2-4 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures over Northwest India during next 4-5 days. The weather agency said that no cold wave conditions will occur over these regions during this time. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that a fresh feeble Western Disturbance as a trough lies 5.8 km above mean sea level. "Gradual rise by 2-4 degrees in minimum temperatures over Northwest India during next 4-5 days. However, Cold Wave conditions is very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on 08th February, 2021 and abate thereafter", IMD said.

Under its influence of the Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall and snowfall likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 8 and 9. Meanwhile, similar weather conditions are very likely Himachal Pradesh on February 9 and over northern parts of Uttarakhand on February 9 and 10.

