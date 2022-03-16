Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning in west MP till March 17. After that, there will be some relief, said IMD. "Maximum temperature can go up to 38°C. People are advised to step out only if necessary," said Jai Deep Sharma, scientist, IMD, Gwalior.

Check Tweet:

