Mumbai, March 15: After Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave conditions in Mumbai and across Maharashtra for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per the weather forecast, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, March 15, and a yellow alert for Wednesday, March 16.

Taking into account the heatwave warnings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued Do's and Dont's for the safety of Mumbaikars.

Here's a look at the advisory issued by BMC:

#HeatWaveAlert@Indiametdept has issued an orange alert for tomorrow (severe heat wave conditions in some parts) & a yellow alert (heat wave conditions in isolated parts) for day after tomorrow. Citizens are requested to take note of the do's and dont's. Stay hydrated and safe. pic.twitter.com/OCb2YooPdS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 14, 2022

