Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, will remain cloudy as well as many parts of western UP, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan today. Light to heavy rain may occur in many areas. There is a possibility of rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir from today. The Meteorological Department has appealed to the people to be careful in the hilly areas.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy in Delhi on Saturday as well and there is a possibility of light rain. The maximum temperature can remain up to 37 degree Celsius. At the same time, the wind speed will be moderate.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be moderate to heavy rain in Kerala, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh today. Similarly, rain alert has also been issued in western UP, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Maharashtra Rains: 6 People Swept Away in Rain-Hit Nashik in 24 Hours

An alert has been issued for today and tomorrow in 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh. In view of this, the government has directed the administration to be ready for rescue and relief operations by setting up emergency operation centers in the affected districts.

In states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, there is a flood-like situation due to heavy rains. Flood situation still prevails in many areas of Gujarat and people are forced to bear this wrath of nature. The gates of the dam have been opened in view of the floods caused by heavy rains in Chandrapur area of ​​Maharashtra. So that the flood water can drain. CM Eknath Shinde has directed the officials to expedite the flood relief operation. Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Suburbs, Extremely Heavy Downpour at Isolated Places

Heavy rain alert has been issued in Odisha for 5 days from today. The Meteorological Department has advised people living in the coastal areas not to go to sea during this time. Heavy rain has been predicted in Chhattisgarh today and tomorrow. Heavy rain continues in Bihar since Thursday evening. Even today, about 2 dozen districts in the state may receive rain with strong winds.

