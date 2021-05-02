New Delhi, May 2: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala and Karnataka in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on May 5 and 6 and South Interior Karnataka from May 4 to May 6 and over Coastal Karnataka on May 5, 2021. Due to high swell waves, sea condition is likely to be rough along and off the west coast of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and along and off the coastal areas of south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep today on May 2, 2021. Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into these areas.

The IMD said that the rainfall activity has gained momentum in parts of South India due to the influence of cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. "Light to Moderate and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm is very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka till May 6", the IMD said. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

The weather agency said that no heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the next 5 days. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and a trough runs from this circulation to Manipur. Under its influence, widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity is very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and scattered to fairly widespread rest parts of east and Northeast India during next 5 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).