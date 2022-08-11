New Delhi, August 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, Odisha, Gujarat, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Relief is likely after August 12, it said.

The monsoon has remained active over the country for the past week. According to the Met department, the monsoon trough will remain to the south of its normal position till the end of this week.

A well-marked low-pressure area persists over Madhya Pradesh while an east-west shear zone runs across North Peninsular India. These systems are likely to produce heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the adjoining areas for the next couple of days. Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains To Lash Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana; Konkan, Goa To Witness Downpour, Says IMD

Furthermore, the above systems are expected to produce very heavy rainfall (≧115mm/day) in some areas of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday and West Rajasthan and Gujarat region on Friday.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the adjoining regions will likely become more marked through Friday while moving westwards away from the Indian coast.

An off-shore trough running from Saurashtra and Kerala coast is likely to produce heavy rainfall (≧65mm/day), mainly over the west coast of South Peninsular India, on Thursday. Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert Till August 11; Mumbai, Thane To Receive Heavy Rainfall

The rainfall activities will probably subside slightly on Friday. But a fresh cyclonic circulation will develop over the western Bay of Bengal and move westward on Saturday, leading to renewed rainfall activity from Saturday onward from Odisha and the adjoining areas. Very heavy rainfall (≧115mm/day) is possible over Odisha from Saturday to Monday.

As for the mercury levels, the maximum temperatures are forecast to be well below average in Northwestern India and slightly lower than normal in Eastern India in this period, while near normal or slightly higher than normal in other areas in this period. The minimum temperatures will be somewhat higher than normal in the Himalayan region and South India while near normal in other areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).