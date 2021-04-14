New Delhi, April 14: The India Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin said on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive is isolated heavy rainfall during next three days, while Kerala and Mahe during next four days. The coastal and southern interior areas of Karnataka are likely to get rainfall during next two days and the northern parts of the state will receive rainfall on Wednesday.

As per the IMD, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa will receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during the next 48 hours. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will experience same weather conditions during April 14 and April 18. Telangana and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive isolated hailstorm on Wednesday. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

The Western Himalayan Region are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during April 14 to April 17. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad are likely with to witness isolated hailstorm on April 15 and April 16 and isolated rainfall during April 16 and April 17. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

The northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are likely to receive isolated hailstorm on April 16.According to the India Meteorological Department weather , parts of West Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorm and dust-storm on April 15 and April, and the isolated pockets in East Rajasthan on April 16.

