West Bengal, November 28: At least 18 people including women and children were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district late on Saturday night.

The accident took place in early hours of November 28 in Fulbari area under Hanskhali police station. Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 Relatives Among 6 Killed In Road Accident In Bihar's Lakhisrai District: Reports

According to a report in Times Of India, All the 18 people, who were killed, were residents of Parmadon at Bagdah in North 24 Parganas, accompanying a 74-year-old deceased woman in a matador, which had been turned into a hearse van.

Those killed included 10 men, seven women and a minor whereas one of the injured, who was in critical condition, was referred to NRS Hospital in Kolkata.

The injured have been shifted to Shaktinagar Hospital in Krishnanagar.

Police said that the matador was moving towards Nabadwip Burning Ghat along the Hanskhali - Krishnanagar state highway early on Sunday.

While it was crossing the Fulbari area in Nadia, it collided with a truck loaded with stones standing on the road. The driver of the truck has been detained and further probe into this incident is underway.

In another horrific incident in Agra on November 22, Wedding celebrations turned into mourning when three cousins of the bride were killed in a road accident. The accident took place just hours before the wedding. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 3 Cousins of Bride Killed After Truck Hit Their Bike in Agra

