Kolkata, October 5: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday slammed the state administration after the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up, disregarding his summons over the killing of a BJP leader in North 24 Parganas district.

However, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay met Dhankhar this morning. The governor said he has sent a message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing his desire to speak to her but there has been "no response". West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Shown Black Flags, 'BJP Activist Go Back' Slogans Raised at Jadavpur University.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's Tweet

Alarming nosediving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded. To CM at 10.47 PM “Would like to speak to you urgently !” Only silence that speaks volumes — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 5, 2020

BJP leader Manish Sukla was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in the Barrackpore subdivision of the district. The BJP had called a 12-hour Barrackpore bandh in protest against the killing of its leader and demanded a CBI inquiry into it. Dhankhar had expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.