In a shocking incident in West Bengal’s Berpara area, Bapan Sheikh allegedly bit off his wife Madhu Khatun’s nose while she was asleep, later swallowing the flesh. Madhu, who had been married to Bapan for nine years, reported the attack to the police after managing to escape. Bapan had frequently complimented his wife’s nose, even calling it "beautiful," before the horrifying assault. The victim's mother, who arrived at the scene after hearing screams, also became a target of the attacker’s violence. Bapan was arrested following a formal complaint filed by Madhu's family, and he was presented in court the next day. West Bengal Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Murdered in Scuffle During Holi Celebrations in North 24 Parganas District.

Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose, Swallows Flesh in West Bengal

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)