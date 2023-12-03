Kolkata, December 3: A man, who allegedly attempted to dupe people by opening a fake social media account of West Bengal Director General of Police Manoj Malviya, was traced to Rajasthan and arrested by Kolata's Bidhannagar City Police, sources informed on Sunday. The imposter He has been identified as Rashim Khan, a resident of Alwar district of West Bengal.

Sources said that the DGP's fake social media profile was first noticed by the cops of Bidhannagar City Police. On checking the profile in detail, there were doubts about its authenticity. So the office of the DGP was contacted and they confirmed the profile as fake. Kolkata Police Arrest Two People For Fake Social Media Post on Durga Puja.

"Accordingly, we tracked the offender to be operating that profile from Rajasthan. A team of our men went to Rajasthan, arrested him and brought him back to Kolkata on transit remand," a source in Bidhannagar City Police said. In face of interrogation, he admitted to have opened the fake profile of the state police DGP with the intention of duping people and earning money.

He also admitted that although he had sent personal messages to some people for money through this fake profile, barring some in Kerala and Karnataka, hardly anybody responded positively to those messages. West Bengal Shocker: Man Found Sitting Next to His Mother’s Body for Three Days in Hooghly District.

The accused person is a graduate in mathematics. The investigating officials doubt that he is not alone in this game and probably he is just a part of the major racket duping people in a similar manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).