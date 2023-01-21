Mumbai, January 21: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar-head of Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh. The 26-year-old self-styled godman made news after he was invited to show his miraculous abilities at an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

However, the godman allegedly “fled” to Madhya Pradesh instead of showing up at the event. And since then, the self-proclaimed Bageshwar Sarkar is trending on social media, and videos and photos from his session are going viral. Self-Styled Godman Dhirendra Shastri Alias Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Says 'Those Against Sanatan Dharma Will Be Boycotted'.

Who is Bageshwar Dham Sarkar?

Born on July 4, 1996, Dhirendra Krishna Garg later adopted the name Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. His paternal grandfather, Bhagwandas Garg, was a Siddh saint. His grandfather held a court near the Hanuman temple at the Nirmohi Akhara. Later, Shastri began to hold divine court, which gained huge popularity. He is now the chief pontiff of the Bageshwar Dham Temple. The temple is situated in the village of Gadha in the Chhatarpur district. Till the Time We're Alive, We'll Make Sure of 'Ghar Wapsi' of Maximum Number of People.

His followers believe that the godman can read minds. The godman himself has claimed that he has acquired the power of mantras of Sanatan Dharma. Several followers have said that their problems were solved by the baba using his alleged abilities.

What's Latest Fuss About Him?

The whole drama started when the baba was challenged by Maharashtra-based Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti to demonstrate his "super" powers. However, the godman fled to his native place, stroking a controversy. "Such people will keep coming. We do not have a closed room. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God," news agency ANI quoted Shastri as saying in Raipur.

The 26-year-old baba further created headlines after he said anyone speaking against Sanatan Dharma will be boycotted. He also claims to be the torch-bearer of "Ghar wapsi" movement. “We are making Hindus to return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith,” he said.

