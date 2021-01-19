Ranchi, January 19: Two wild elephants killed one pet pachyderm at the Betla National Park in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, a forest official said. Early on Tuesday morning, the pet elephant, which was tied with chain, was attacked by two wild elephants of the park. The mahout of the pet elephant heard screams of the elephant and rushed to the spot.

He drove away the wild elephants and informed the forest ranger of the park. The pet elephant's stomach was badly hit by the tusk of the wild elephants. The elephant, known as Kal Bhairav which was brought to the park from Karnataka in 2018, died on the spot. Tiger Missing in Kerala: Forest Department Launches Search Operations, Deploy Elephants to Locate the Wild Cat that Attacked Residents in Kolavally.

"Four pet elephants were left in the park. Kal Bhairav was tied with a chain as he was injured. Two wild elephants reached the spot on Monday morning and attacked Kal Bhairav" said Lal Bihari Singh, the mahout of the pet elephant.

