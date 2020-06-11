Young Talented Basketball Player Continues to Steal the Show in the SBL

Kaanu Olaniyi

Swiss pro basketball player, Kaanu Olaniyi, literally putting the Swiss Basketball League on the global map again

Kaanu Olaniyi has grown to become arguably one of the biggest names in the Swiss Basketball League or the SBL as it also called. While the major highlight of his career can be said to be making the list of players to take part in the first competition window for the pre-qualifications for the EuroBasket 2021 in 2017, Kaanu’s talent has been evident for a while. Kaanu made the list from Swiss Basketball team coach Gianluca BARILARI in 2017 while playing for Union Neuchâtel Basket, a Swiss Basketball League outfit and he has continued to show the world the stuff he is made of since breaking into limelight.

Basketball remains one of the biggest sports in the world, with its popularity and acceptance increasing by the day. The Swiss Basketball League (SBL) has become increasingly popular not only in the country but across the globe, catching the attention of talented professional basketball players from different parts of the world. While the league seems to have endeared talented players from countries worldwide, Swiss players have also showed their prowess in the slam dunk game. One of such talents is Kaanu Olaniyi.

Kaanu played for Union Neuchâtel Basket in the Swiss Basketball League before moving to BC Bancourt in the same league. Kaanu’s movement between two major clubs in the league is not surprising considering his massive talent and contributions to every team he represented. While playing at Union Neuchâtel Basket, Kaanu was practically irreplaceable, which led to the move to BC Bancourt for a mouthwatering deal.

It did not take long for Kaanu Olaniyi to announce his presence in his new home. The 2019/20 is one of is best in recent times, with more than 15 minutes of playing time per match. However, his season was unfortunately cut short after a run of 2.9 points, 4 rebounds on average in over 11 games due to an injury. Kaanu’s season came to an end after tearing a ligament in one of his knees. The injury dealt a heavy blow on the Jura club and they immediately began a search of a replacement for one of their key men.

Kaanu Olaniyi is looking to continue disrupting the world of basketball in Switzerland and probably other parts of the globe.