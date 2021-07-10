New Delhi, July 10: A total of 50.56 per cent of the respondents in the IANS CVoter Live Tracker feel that younger leaders from smaller states such as Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju can hope to become national leaders, or even the Prime Minister in a few years time. However, 35.67 per cent of the respondents said that it is very difficult for younger leaders from smaller states like Thakur and Rijiju to emerge as national leaders, and even more difficult to become the Prime Minister a few years later.

In the recent Cabinet reshuffle, younger ministers like Thakur and Rijiju were promoted to Cabinet rank with important portfolios. A total of 45.61 per cent respondents said that young India needs young politicians and a young Cabinet while 41.56 per cent said that the country doesn't need just young politicians and a young Cabinet, but a combination of young and experienced leaders. Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Says ‘I Will Try To Meet PM Narendra Modi’s Expectations’.

To a question in the survey on if India needs younger and dynamic leaders as Governors instead of retired politicians, 51.05 per cent said 'yes', while 37.65 per cent said India needs a combination of young and experienced politicians to hold the Governor's post. Modi Cabinet 2.0 Portfolios: Kiren Rijiju Is New Law Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri to Monitor Petroleum Besides Housing and Urban Development.

The tacker had a sample size of 1,314. The CVoter NewsTracker Surveys in India are based on a national representative random probability sample as used in the globally standardized RDD CATI methodology, covering all geographic and demographic segments across all states.

This daily live tracker survey is based on interviews of adult (18+) respondents across all socio-economic segments. The data is weighted to the known Census profile. The standard margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at national trends and +/- 5 per cent at regional/zonal trends with 95 per cent confidence level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid a premium on performance during the Cabinet reshuffle. While 12 ministers were axed, seven junior ministers were promoted as Cabinet ministers. Anurag Thakur, G. Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya were promoted to Cabinet rank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2021 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).