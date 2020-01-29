AAP to Move Election Commission Against Circulation of 'Fake Delhi Govt School' Videos by BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, January 29: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday decided to approach the Election Commission against the circulation of alleged fake videos of Delhi government schools by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party will submit a memorandum before the poll body, seeking action against the saffron party for resorting to "fake propaganda" against the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The memorandum would be submitted by senior AAP leaders Pankaj Gupta and Sanjay Singh, who would also be addressing the press at 1 pm after meeting the EC officials. The move by AAP comes in the backdrop of a relentless attack launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of improving the education infrastructure in Delhi. Fact Check: Did Aam Aadmi Party's First List Include 21 Muslim Candidates? Here's The Truth.

Videos Shared by BJP Leaders

They say fight the election on education, I say fight the election on truth! pic.twitter.com/ay4KduhKO1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah Also Mounts Attack

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है... इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी। अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

AAP Counters

अमित शाह को -CCTV नहीं दिखते -WiFi नहीं मिलता -अब उनको School नहीं दिख रहे लगता है उनको केजरीवाल सरकार के healthcare model के तहत FREE EYE CHECK-UP कराने की ज़रूरत है Ayushmann Bharat की तरह इसमें कोई INCOME CRITERIA भी नहीं है#BJPExposedPhirsehttps://t.co/UK7KMIoIL4 pic.twitter.com/QE5EA0RSUt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 28, 2020

Kejriwal, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, had addressed a press conference on Tuesday to issue a point-by-point rebuttal on the allegations of poor school infrastructure levelled by the BJP. The Chief Minister reiterated that if the elections are fought on the issue of education, the Opposition will fail to open its account in the Assembly.

The single phase elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held on February 8. The results would be declared on February 11, when the Commission has scheduled the counting of votes. In the 70-member assembly, the AAP had last year won a whopping 67 seats, whereas, the BJP was restricted to 3. The Congress had ended up drawing a blank.