New Delhi, September 20: With the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar introduced two contentious farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Narendra Modi government again. Rahul referred the farm bill as 'black law' and alleged that the Modi government is making farmers 'slaves' of the capitalists.

Hitting out at Central government, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "With the anti-agriculture 'black law' of Modi government, farmers:

1. How will the MSP be received at the end of APMC / Kisan Market?

2. Why MSP not guaranteed?

Modi ji is making farmers 'slaves' of the capitalists, which the country will never let succeed." Agriculture Reform Bills Passed in Lok Sabha: PM Narendra Modi Calls Move 'Historic', Assures Farmers Liberation from 'Middlemen'

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

मोदी सरकार के कृषि-विरोधी ‘काले क़ानून’ से किसानों को: 1. APMC/किसान मार्केट ख़त्म होने पर MSP कैसे मिलेगा? 2. MSP की गारंटी क्यों नहीं? मोदी जी किसानों को पूँजीपतियों का ‘ग़ुलाम' बना रहे हैं जिसे देश कभी सफल नहीं होने देगा।#KisanVirodhiNarendraModi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2020

Previously on Saturday, Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation over the three farm bills passed in the Lok Sabha. He had said that farmers have lost faith in the BJP government citing a difference in their (BJP government's) words and actions. He gave the examples of demonetisation, wrong GST and a heavy tax on diesel.

However, PM Modi assured the farmers that the government procurement of their produces will continue and so will the minimum support price (MSP). The Premier alleged that Congress, which ruled the country for decades, is 'deceiving and misleading' farmers by spreading misleading and 'lying' to them.

Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva moved an amendment to send the two farms Bills to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. Also, farmers have blocked NH-71 in Jind's Julana to protest against the three farm bills. Some farmer groups have also burnt copies of the bills.

