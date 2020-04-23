Akhilesh Yadav Urges Yogi Adityanath Govt to Release Azam Khan and His Family for Ramzan

Azam Khan With SP President Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, April 23: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to release his party's MP Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam from jail in view Ramzan. Yadav said the MP and his family should be allowed to observe fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

"Khan is a leader of stature and has been a former legislator and former Minister. He is MP form Rampur. His wife Tanzeen Fatima is also a legislator. Khan has set up an educational institution, like the Jauhar University. Besides, Khan and his wife are unwell," he said. Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party MP, Surrenders with Wife and Son in Rampur Court, Sent to Jail.

Yadav said the ruling party and the state government were pursuing the politics of vendetta and a number of false cases had been registered against the Khan family.