New Delhi, August 1: Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday, August 1, in Singapore. He was 64. The seasoned politician was suffering from a prolonged illness. He had also suffered kidney failure in 2013. Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and Former Samajwadi Party Leader, Dies at 64.

As the news of Singh's death surfaced, condolence messages started pouring in across the political divide. Politicians expressed their grief over the death of Amar Singh. Amar Singh Dies at 64: Here's a Look at The Political Career of Rajya Sabha MP And Former Samajwadi Party Leader.

Here are Political Reactions on Amar Singh’s Demise:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the demised of the veteran leader. Singh tweeted: "There is a feeling of sorrow from the news of the demise of senior leader and MP Shri Amar Singh. During public life he had friends among all the parties. May Amar Singhji, who is humorous by nature and always energetic, get space at the heaven. My condolences to his heartbroken family."

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी। स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Said, "Amar Singh MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with SP, but he made friends across the spectrum of political parties. My condolences to his family."

Amar Singh MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with SP, but he made friends across the spectrum of political https://t.co/sq1ncErLyj condolences to his family — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 1, 2020

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted: "The Rajya Sabha has just lost one of its most colourful members. Amar Singh played a key role in the United Front government in '96 and ‘97 in pushing telecom and petroleum sector reforms. I was his neighbour for quite a few years. Have many fond memories."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over Amar Singh's death. "Received sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Amar Singh. I pay my respects at his feet. May his soul rest in peace and give his family the ability to bear this thunderclap. My condolences are with them Om Shanti."

राज्यसभा सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन की दुःखद सूचना मिली है। मैं उनके चरणों में श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करता हूँ। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और उनके परिजनों को इस वज्रपात को सहन करने की क्षमता प्रदान करें। मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके साथ हैं। ॐ शांति — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 1, 2020

The seasoned politician was an important leader in the Samajwadi Party (SP) when the regional party supported the Congress' United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2008. Amar Singh was expelled from the SP for "anti-party activities" in 2010. He then floated his own party and later joined Jat leader Ajit Singh’s party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).