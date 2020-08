Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader, passed away on Saturday afternoon. He died at the age of 64.

The veteran politician was ill for a long time.

He had also suffered kidney failure in 2013.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).