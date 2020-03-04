Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls 2020 to be Held by March-end, Says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amaravati, March 4: After the High Court's directive to hold local body polls by March-end, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, March 3, directed officials to conduct elections this month adhering to HC's guidelines. During the review meeting, the CM instructed Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration officials to approach the State Election Commission on Wednesday to intimate them about state government's readiness to hold the elections to Panchayats, MPTCs, ZPTCs and municipal bodies.

The term of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC), panchayat and municipal bodies ended a long time ago and the funds to the tune of 5,000 crores were stopped by the 14th Finance Commission. So it is important to conduct elections by March-end to get these funds. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party Forms Alliance with BJP Ahead of Local Body and Municipal Polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Reddy has instructed its officials to ensure that no money and liquor is used during the polls. “We have brought in an ordinance to make amendments to Panchayat Act to put a tab on the use of money and liquor flow,” he said after a meeting.

He also warned opposition parties of dire consequences if found violating the poll code norms. Jagan Reddy also informed that an App is also being created to "curb irregularities in the local body elections" on lines of the general elections.