Srinagar, August 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hypocrisy, retweeting pictures of BJP members celebrating abrogation of Article 370 amid curfew in Srinagar. In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said while BJP members are allowed to gather and celebrated, others cannot step out. Omar Abdullah Says 'Won't Contest Assembly Elections Till Jammu And Kashmir Remains Union Territory', Questions Rationale Behind Article 370 Repeal.

"BJP displaying its hypocrisy. They can gather & celebrate. The rest of us can’t even meet to discuss what’s happening in J&K," Omar tweeted. He also shared pictures of BJP workers celebrating abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar. Notably, authorities have announced the imposition of curfew in Srinagar district till this midnight. Farooq, Omar Abdullah Move Jammu and Kashmir High Court for Release of 16 NC Leaders Detained Since August 5, 2019.

Omar Abdullah Takes On BJP:

BJP displaying its hypocrisy. They can gather & celebrate. The rest of us can’t even meet to discuss what’s happening in J&K. https://t.co/M3aj4glqax — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 5, 2020

Today marks the first anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Omar, along with several politicians, was detained and placed under house arrest. He was released from detention in March.

