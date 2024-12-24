Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and leader Avadh Ojha today, December 24, spoke about party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to news agency IANS, Avadh Ojha hailed Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is certainly like a god. "I have always said that he is the incarnation of Krishna. Whenever someone tries to bring change in society, especially when they try to become a messiah for the poor, the societal 'Kans' (evil forces) come after them," Ojha added. AAP has fielded Ojha, the UPSC coach from Patparganj seat, for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Names 20 Candidates in 2nd List for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Manish Sisodia From Jangpura, Avadh Ojha Patparganj; Check All Names Here.

'Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwan Hain', Says Avadh Ojha

