Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-In as Delhi Chief Minister: AAP Chief Invites PM Narendra Modi For Oath-Taking Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waves to AAP workers as party wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 14: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, February 16, in New Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party National convener will take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for the third successive time at iconic Ramlila maidan in a grand ceremony that will be open for the public. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

AAP leader and Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia said that all cabinet ministers will take oath along Kejriwal at the event. The swearing-in ceremony would take place at 10 am on Sunday. AAP Membership Drive: Party Says Over 1 Million People Joined It Since Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony on 16th February. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/0M2DhlX5Re — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

Earlier, AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told PTI that "No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi."

In the recently concluded elections in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party secured a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 8 seats, seeing an increase of five seats from the last assembly polls. The Congress remained seatless for second consecutive. The vote shares of AAP, BJP and Congress were 53.57 percent, 38.51 percent and 4.26 percent respectively.