Arvind Kejriwal's Dare to BJP Ahead of 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections: 'Name CM Candidate by 1 PM Tomorrow'

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 4: Days before the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a jibe at the BJP and challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to name its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm tomorrow (Wednesday). Showing no signs of bucking under pressure, Arvind Kejriwal said that he was ready to debate with anyone the BJP wants him to debate with. The acrimony between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen intense campaigning with both the AAP and BJP calling each other names. Words such as "terrorist", "traitor" and "Raavan" have been thrown around by BJP leaders for Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its part, targeted BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari from the very start. The AAP up its Twitter game against BJP's mighty IT cell and took everyone by surprise by some witty takedowns and posts. However, with Pravesh Sharma and Yogi Adityanath entering the election campaigning phase, the BJP upped its ante and several controversial statements were made by BJP leaders. The latest row broke over "Hanuman Chalisa" sung by Arvind Kejriwal at an event of a private news channel. The BJP attacked AAP National Convenor over reciting the chalisa and Kapil Mishra tweeted on it as well.

The Election Commission had even suspended BJP leader Anurag Thakur's permission for campaigning in the elections. Kapil Mishra courted controversy after saying that the Delhi Elections were akin to content between "India vs Pakistan".

Arvind Kejriwal's press conference on Tuesday is seen as an attempt by the incumbent CM as taking the battle to the BJP by asking it to name their CM candidate.

“The people of Delhi want the BJP to declare its CM candidate and I am ready to hold a debate with that CM candidate. The debate can be held at any place, whichever place they choose,” Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference at the time of releasing the AAP’s manifesto.

"We also have the manifesto and the face of the Chief Minister. We will make Delhi the best city in the world. Let the BJP tell us why the people of Delhi should vote for them and who is their Chief Minister's face?" said AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the press conference.

The AAP has been constantly taking on the BJP for not naming its CM candidate. “Finally we found the CM candidate of @BJP4Delhi. Its John Cena!!! Because you can’t see him. Kejriwal vs Kaun,” the AAP had tweeted on Monday, using the popular American wrestler to drive home their point.