New Delhi, April 1: Polling for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and Assam Assembly Elections 2021 began today, April 1 amid tight security. As many as 516 candidates in fray in the second phase of polling in 69 constituencies across the two states. In West Bengal, polling will be held in 30 seats, while in Assam, polling will be held 39 seats. In total, the West Bengal assembly has 294 seats while Assam has 126 seats that will go to polls during the Assembly Elections 2021.

In West Bengal, 171 candidates are in fray including 152 men and 19 women for 30 seats in phase 2 polls. Of all the constituencies, Nandigram is set to witness a high-profile contest between sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former party colleague and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Voting in West Bengal will be held in eight phases. The third phase will take place on April 6, phase 4 on April 10, phase 5 on April 17, phase 6 on April 22, phase 7 on April 26 and phase 8 on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In Assam, as many as 345 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People''s Party Liberal (UPPL) are fighting in six and three seats, respectively. In Assam, a total of 73,44,631 voters will be deciding the fate of 345 candidates. Of them, 37,34,537 are males and 36,09,959 females, while 135 are third gender voters.

