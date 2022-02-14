New Delhi, February 14: The voting percentage on Monday till 1 p.m. in the second phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 39.07 per cent, 35.21 per cent in Uttarakhand and 44.63 per cent in Goa. As per the Election Commission data, North Goa registered 44.14 per cent while South Goa registered 45.05 per cent voting till 1 p.m.

In Uttar Pradesh, Amroha district registered 40.81 per cent, Bareilly 39.14 per cent, Bijnor 38.68 per cent, Badaun 35.55 per cent, Moradabad 41.88 per cent, Rampur 40.06 per cent, Saharanpur 42.32 per cent, Sambhal 37.99 per cent and Shahjahanpur registered 35.34 per cent till 1 p.m. Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting Underway For Goa, Uttarakhand And Uttar Pradesh Phase 2 Vidhan Sabha Polls; Over 23% Polling Recorded In UP Till 11 AM.

In Uttarakhand, Almora district registered 30.37 per cent, Bageshwar 32.55 per cent, Chamoli 33.82 per cent, Champawat 34.66 per cent, Dehradun 34.45 per cent, Haridwar 38.83 per cent, Nainital 37.41 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 31.59 per cent, Pithoragarh 29.68 per cent, Rudraprayag 34.82 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 32.59 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 37.17 per cent and Uttarkashi district registered 40.12 per cent till 1 p.m.

The EC has put out a disclaimer that the data made available is approximate as data from some polling stations takes time to reach. Uttarakhand is holding single phase polling for all its 70 assembly seats. A total of 82,66,644 voters will decide the fate of 632 candidates. There are 11,697 booths across the states, of which 776 are critical and 1,050 vulnerable booths.

In Goa, as many as 11,56,464 voters will cast ballots in the single-phase poll to decide the fate of 301 candidates on booths spread over 1,600 polling stations.

For Uttar Pradesh, it is the second phase of voting where nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in nine districts comprising 55 Assembly constituencies. The nine districts are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjanpur.

