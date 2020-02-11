Badarpur Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Ram Singh Netaji Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Badarpur Assembly Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 11: AAP leader Ram Singh Netaji won from Badarpur constituency. The Badarpur Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi saw a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Badarpur Vidhan sabha assembly constituency, a total of 13 candidates were in the fray whose fate was decided by over one lakh registered voters. Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP Workers After Party's Thumping Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'Dilli Waalon, I Love You'.

The BJP had declared Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as its candidate and the Congress nominated Pramod Kumar Yadav. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

Gautampuri, Badarpur, Molarband, Saurabh Vihar, Nari Nagar, Jaitpur, Tajpur, Mithapur, Dalpatia Mohalla, BTPS Colony, Ekta Vihar, Budh Vihar and Sai Nagar are some of the localities in the constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP secured just three constituencies, while the Congress remain seatless. According to a survey by news agency IANS and Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with AAP's performance.