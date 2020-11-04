Bihar, November 4: Barari is an assembly constituency in Katihar district in the Indian state of Bihar. The voting in Barari constituency will take place on November 7 which is in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Polling will commence at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm this time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One hour has been added extra to allow social distancing and avoid overcrowding in polling booths. The last hour has been kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. The dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Barari constituency was won by Neeraj Kumar of RJD, and Bibhash Chandra Choudhary of BJP was the runner-up. The contesting candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 from this seat are Tanuja Khatoon from The Plurals Party, Independent candidate Srikant Mandal, Bijay Singh from Janata Dal (United) among others.

The Congress is contesting on 70 seats. RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats.

