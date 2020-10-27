Muzaffarpur, October 27: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked with slippers while he was going towards his helicopter after addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Slippers were hurled at Nitish Kumar on Monday when he was returning after addressing a rally in Sakra. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

Muzaffarpur East Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Pandey, speaking to News18, said that the slippers had been aimed towards the helicopter. Since Kumar was not near the chopper, the attackers missed the target, Pandey added. Police have booked three people creating disturbances at the chief minister's rally, sources told the news channel.

A week ago, slippers were flung towards Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav when he was campaigning for Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in Bihar's Aurangabad district. While one slipper misses him completely, the other landed in his lap, a video clip of the incident shows. A physically challenged man sitting on a tricycle was reportedly behind the attack.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. Of the 243 seats in Bihar, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has been allotted 122 seats, while its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 121 constituencies.

