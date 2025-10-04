Patna/New Delhi, October 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a series of education and skill development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore, with a strong focus on Bihar, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the Skill Convocation Ceremony in New Delhi, PM Modi said the initiatives will empower India’s youth and strengthen Bihar’s educational infrastructure. Two major schemes were launched—the Rs 60,000 crore PM Setu Scheme, aimed at linking ITIs directly with industry, and the inauguration of 1,200 skill labs across Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Schools.

He also announced appointment letters for thousands of youths and the establishment of a new Skill University in Bihar, named after Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. “Karpoori Thakur dedicated his life to uplifting the weaker sections of society. The Skill University in his name will further that mission,” PM Modi said, cautioning people against “those who try to appropriate his legacy.” The Prime Minister also highlighted Bihar’s rapid educational transformation under the NDA, citing the expansion of IIT Patna, NIT Patna, Patna University, Bhupendra Mandal University, Jaiprakash University (Chhapra), and Nalanda Open University. PM Narendra Modi Launches Youth-Focused Initiatives Worth INR 62,000 Crore During Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, Calls ‘Guarantee of Bright Future’ (Watch Videos).

He noted that scholarships under the CM Boys and Girls Scheme have been doubled, and loans under the student credit card scheme are now interest-free. Taking a swipe at the RJD, PM Modi said: “Reviving a tree whose roots were eaten by worms is a great feat. RJD’s misrule left Bihar in ruins, but under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA has revived the state.” Emphasising NDA’s record on employment, PM Modi said over 50 lakh youths have been given jobs in Bihar in the past two decades, with 10 lakh permanent jobs in recent years, including 2.5 lakh teachers in the last two years. Nitish Kumar, he added, has set a target to double job creation in the next five years. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Visit India on October 8–9, Hold Talks With PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister also linked the announcements to economic relief, noting the recent GST cuts on bikes and scooters, which he said had made Bihar’s youth “especially happy ahead of Dhanteras.” “India was once counted among the ‘Fragile Five,’ but today it is among the world’s top three economies. When the youth of Bihar gain strength, the strength of the nation also grows,” the PM said. On the occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, JDU working president Sanjay Jha, other public representatives and lakhs of students from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country and teachers joined the event virtually.

