Patna, November 10: Results of the high-stake Bihar assembly elections 2020 may not be known before late in the night, suggested the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its second press conference today. The polling body said due norms and precautions related to COVID-19 are being followed during the vote count. The result is determined in each seat after nearly 35 rounds of counting, the officials said. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

"The emphasis of EC is that procedures and guidelines relating to counting and COVID are to be sincerely followed. EC has directed that officials need not be in haste or hurry to declare results, they should take as much time as naturally required," the Secretary-General, Election Commission, said during the press conference.

The officials, while sharing a highlight of the counting so far, said the margin of votes that differ the leading candidates in 18 constituencies is less than 1,000. These 18 vidhan sabha segments are expected to swing either ways, due to the miniscule margin of difference.

Deputy Election Commissioner Ashish Kundra told reporters that more than half of the counting is completed, and the remainder is still underway. The results are expected "till late night", he added.

"As far as Bihar is concerned, on the whole 7737 scheduled rounds were there, of which 4858 have been completed. 119 constituencies have done more than half of the work which was there for counting:," Kundra further said.

The trends which were out by 6 pm showed the JD(U)-BJP-led alliance ahead in 124 seats, whereas, the Mahagathbandhan comprising of the RJD, Congress and Left parties was leading in 111 constituencies. Others, excluding Chirag Paswan's LJP, were ahead in 8 seats.

