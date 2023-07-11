Security personnel dragged out a BJP candidate from a counting centre in West Bengal's Barrackpore July 11. A video shared by news agency ANI, showed BJP candidate Barun Sundar being dragged out of the counting centre by security officials. It remained unclear why Barun Sundar was evicted from the counting centre. Here it may be recalled that counting of votes is underway at several centres across West Bengal for the panchayat election results 2023. West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023: Counting for Rural Polls Underway, TMC Leading in Over 2,229 Gram Panchayat Seats.

BJP Candidate Barun Sundar Dragged Out of Counting Centre in West Bengal's Barrackpore:

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | A BJP candidate, Barun Sundar dragged out of a counting centre in Barrackpore by security personnel amid the counting of votes here. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8yiWu9loSg — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)