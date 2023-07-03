Hyderabad, July 3: The BRS leader made a point to point rebuttal to the Congress MP’s speech at ‘Telangana Jana Garjana’ rally. KTR took to Twitter to launch a counter attack through a stinging post in Telugu using rhyming words. Responding to Rahul Gandhi dubbing BRS as ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’, the BRS leader called Congress a party of vultures.

KTR, who is the son of BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, dubbed All India Congress Committee (AICC) as All India Corruption Committee. The BRS working president alleged that Congress is synonymous with corruption and incompetence. On Rahul Gandhi calling BRS BJP’s B team, KTR said that BRS is neither B team of BJP nor C team of Congress. He said that BRS is ‘Dhee’ (hit) team which can single handedly take on both BJP and Congress. 'Unable to take on BRS directly, are you conspiring to shoot us from BJP’s shoulders?,' he asked, adding that it will be Congress which will collapse in this misfiring.

Stating that the steering of cars (poll symbol of BRS) is in the hands of KCR, the BRS leader taunted Rahul Gandhi that he has lost control of Congress. KTR said that Congress has already drowned in Bay of Bengal while BRS is close to the hearts of people. He claimed that the nine-year rule of BRS is full of brightness while the 10-year rule of Congress was total darkness. KTR also stated that people of Telangana know if they trust Congress, the state will slip into turmoil once again. He questioned why the Congress party was so rattled over expansion of BRS. 'Is national politics your jagir,' he asked. Maharashtra Ex-Servicemen Join BRS in Presence of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (See Pics).

On Congress leader’s allegation of Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in Kaleshwaram project, KTR reminded him that even the cost of the project is not Rs 1 lakh crore. 'How many times will you become a laughing stock in public by making such meaningless allegations,' he asked. Claiming that the Dharani portal introduced by the BRS government unravelled the complexities around land and land records, the BRS leader said the Telangana society will never forgive Rahul Gandhi for promising to scrap Dharani and bring back the rule of middlemen. Jolt for KCR Ahead of Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Other BRS Leaders Join Congress; Check Full List.

KTR also ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s promise to provide monthly pensions of Rs 4,000 to senior citizens, widows and others. He asked ‘who will believe this promise when you throw into Ganga ‘Anna Bhagya’ promise in Karnataka’. The BRS leader also claimed that in Karnataka, BJP was defeated by people and not Congress party. 'That result was because there was no alternative. It was not because of your competence,' he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s announcement that if voted to power in Telangana, Congress will distribute Podu lands among farmers, KTR asked if he can’t see the ongoing distribution of Podu lands in the state. He advised the Congress MP to undergo eye check-up under ‘Kanti Velugu’, the free eye-screening programme of the state government. Claiming that BRS is the party which always stands with the poor, KTR remarked that Congress always stands with brokers and encroachers.

