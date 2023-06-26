In a notable development in Telangana, over a dozen former legislators, ministers and office bearers of K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the Congress party today, June 26. Over 30 BRS leaders are reportedly said to have joined the grand old party. The development comes ahead of the assembly election in the state, which is scheduled to take place later this year. Notably, the BRS leaders joined the Congress party in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Later, Telangana State Affairs Incharge Manik Rao Thackeray also released a list showing the names of the leaders who joined the Congress party in Telangana. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Leaves for Maharashtra in Bid to Expand His BRS Party’s Footprint Into National Politics (Watch Video).

List of BRS Leaders Will Join the Congress Party

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Joins Congress

#WATCH | Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and other BRS leaders join Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/cTYdenDhdj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

