New Delhi, May 6 : Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the death of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh, who passed away due to Covid. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Saddened by the news of untimely death of Chaudhary Ajit Singh. My condolences to his family and loved ones." Chaudhary Ajit Singh Dies at 82, RLD Chief and Former Union Minister Had Tested Positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi, who is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress said, "Got the saddening news of the demise of popular leader, former Union Minister and well wisher of farmers, Chaudhary Ajit Singh. My heartfelt condolences to Jayant Chaudhary and well wishers of the RLD. May god give Chaudhary sahib place in his abode."

Chaudhary Ajit Singh was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 20. He breathed his last at the age of 82 on Thursday morning. Singh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Singh was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He served as union minister in several governments.

