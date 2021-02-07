New Delhi, February 7: Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill on Sunday slammed the celebrities who came out in support of the Centre on the farmers' issues after few international individuals commented on the ongoing agitation against farm laws. Gill also asked the people of the country to boycott such personalities.

"I strongly condemn these people. I think films of all these actors should be boycotted by those of support farmers," Congress MP Gill told ANI. "Today the world has become a short global village. Export and import of all kinds of produce take place from one place to another. Everybody sympathises with the farmers as they belong to the whole of humankind," he added.

Over the question that few people are glorifying the protest, Gill said, "If someone has tweeted in favour of the farmers, then it shouldn't be termed as glorification. To my mind, people 'worse' than (pop star) Rihanna have ignored the plight of our farmers, their hard work, and ongoing struggle. All of this, just to run their shops and toe line of the government." PM Narendra Modi Refers to 'Toolkit' During Assam Rally, Says 'Foreign Powers Planning to Tarnish Image of India's Tea'.

Further talking about the tweets of the celebrities, the Congress leader claimed that "Nobody takes Akshay Kumar seriously who had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he eats mango or not. By making these actors tweet on farmers' protests, the government has shown its fear. Sachin Tendulkar only tweeted to get his son to play IPL."

Watch Video:

Akshay Kumar's IQ is such that he asks PM if he eats mangoes... getting him to tweet shows govt is afraid. People who spoke against farmers don't have conscience. Sachin Tendulkar toed govt's line to get his son into IPL. He doesn't deserve Bharat Ratna: Congress MP Jasbir S Gill pic.twitter.com/QrvYrhIxcd — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Earlier today, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that the government should not have "asked," big personalities like former batsman Sachin Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to tweet in their support on the issue and put their "reputation" at stake.

"The government should not have asked big personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar to tweet in support of its stand and put their reputation at stake. They are recipients of Bharat Ratna. Actors like Akshay Kumar were enough for this task," said Thackeray.

Days after Tendulkar made comments on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had asked the former Indian cricketer to "exercise caution while speaking about other fields".

Taking to Twitter, former Indian cricket team captain tweeted: "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda." His remarks came after a few international celebrities including pop star Rihanna commented on farmers' protests.