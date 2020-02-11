AAP's Amanatullah Khan leading from Okhla. He is up against BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi. Counting of votes in Okhla, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Trilokpuri And Other Seats have started. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place on February 8. The aggregate of the Exit polls highlight that Arvind Kejriwal will return to power and AAP will manage to sweep the Assembly elections. Counting of Votes in Okhla, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Trilokpuri And Other Seats to begin at 8 am

New Delhi, February 11: Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will start at 8 am today, and the early trends are expected to come in by 9 am. Stay tuned to this space to catch live updates on election results of Okhla, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Jangpura, Gandhi Nagar, Kondli, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Patparganj and Trilokpuri assembly segments of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency here on LatestLY.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Amanatullah Khan from AAP party won from the Muslim dominated Okhla constituency. This time Khan is facing a tough challenge from BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi in the constituency. In 2015 election, BJP's Om Prakash Sharma won the Vishwas Nagar seat with a margin of over 10,000 votes as he defeated Dr Atul Gupta of the AAP. In 2020, the BJP has retained their faith in Sharma, while AAP has introduced a new candidate-Deepak Singla from the constituency.

AAP candidate Ram Nivas Goel had won the Shahdara seat in 2015. This time, the fight is between AAP's Ram Nivas Goel and Sanjay Goyal from BJP. In the Jangpura seat, the fight is between Talwinder Singh Marwah, the former three-time MLA of the Congress, the incumbent AAP MLA Praveen Kumar, and Imrit Singh Bakshi of the BJP.

Talking about the Gandhi Nagar constituency, in 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Anil Kumar Bajpai won with 50946 votes against runner-up Jitender of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2020, the fight is between Congress Party's Arvinder Singh Lovely, Naveen Choudhary of AAP and Bajpai, who has now switched over to BJP. In 2015, AAP's Manoj Kumar defeated BJP's Hukam Singh from Kondli constituency. This year, AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar, while the BJP candidate is Rajkumar Dhillon.

The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency came to the limelight in 2015 after BJP fielded former IPS officer Kiran Bedi from here. She, however, lost to AAP's SK Bagga by over 2200 votes. This year, BJP aims to win back and has fielded its candidate Anil Goyal against AAP MLA SK Bagga. In the Laxmi Nagar constituency, in 2015, the AAP fielded Nitin Tyagi who won the election by nearly 5,000 votes against BJP's BB Tyagi. In 2020, the fight is between AAP's Tyagi with the BJP fielding Abhay Kumar Varma and the Hari Dutt Sharma from the Congress party.

In 2020, Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party, Laxman Rawat from Congress and Ravi Negi BJP are in the fray in Patparganj seat. In Trilokpuri seat, AAP’s Raju Dhingan won in the 2015 Assembly poll, defeating BJP’s Kiran Vaidya. AAP has fielded Rohit Kumar Mehraulia in the 2020 polls. On the other hand, BJP has given the ticket to Kiran Vaidya and Congress has fielded Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri.

According to Exit poll prediction, Arvind Kejriwal is set to return as Delhi chief minister and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep the assembly elections.