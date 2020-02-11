Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Poll Outcome Show Victory of Positive Nationalism Over Negative Nationalism, Says AAP Leader Gopal Rai

AAP Leader Gopal Rai. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: Positive nationalism has won over negative nationalism, said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday. "Today, a new definition of patriotism has emerged -- patriotism with work. This is positive nationalism which has won over negative nationalism," Rai told a gathering at the party headquarters here."

Positiva nationalism calls for education, a guarantee of employment, the security of women, respect for elders, and respect of martyrs," he said. "The people of Delhi have shown that whenever there is a war between love and hate, love always wins," Rai said. Amit Shah Must Apologise For Working as 'Hate Minister', Leading 'Extremist Communal Campaign': CPM After BJP Rout in Delhi Elections 2020.

Hitting out at the BJP, Rai, who won from Babarpur, said: "The way the BJP campaigned it appeared that they had gone out for winning the world with politics of hatred. All major leaders of the BJP were here with hatred as if they want to win the world." "The defeat of politics of hatred has started in Delhi," he said while thanking the people of Delhi and the party's volunteers and workers.