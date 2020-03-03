Delhi Violence: Government Ready For Discussion in Parliament After Holi, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

File image of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 3: The government is ready for a discussion in the Parliament over Delhi violence after Holi celebrations, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. The Speaker's statement in the House came amid vociferous protests by Opposition party lawmakers, who are seeking an immediate discussion and debate on the role of BJP MPs and leaders in allegedly instigating the "communal conflagration".

For a second consecutive day in a row, the lawmakers of the Congress, RJD, CPI(M) and other anti-BJP parties raised placards against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah inside the House. They demanded accountability from the Centre, as the law and order in the national capital falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry. Shahrukh, Man in Red T-Shirt Who Opened Fire at Police During North East Delhi Violence, Arrested From UP.

Due to the protests, the Speaker was forced to adjourn the House twice by the time this report was published. The Opposition parties are vehement on their stand of not letting the Parliament function till the government explains the failure on part of law enforcement agencies and officials, as well as the "high functionaries", which led to the fatal clashes in North East Delhi.

Update by ANI

Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus in the House over Opposition's demand for an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence https://t.co/Q8CIdQwENT — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

A total of 23 adjournment notices were submitted by the Opposition MPs to the Speaker, seeking immediate discussion on the violence in Delhi. The government, is considering to briefly the delay the debate and discussion over the violence as the situation remains sensitive on the ground. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday accused the Congress and allies of attempting to rake up communal tensions through their actions in the Parliament.

"There are politicians from the opposition who create a riot in the street and fight in Parliament. All culprits behind the violence will be punished. We are ready for every debate in Parliament. Peace and harmony is our priority," Naqvi had said.

The violence in Delhi, which flared up on February 24-25, claimed the lives of 46 persons and left over 300 injured. Several houses and commercial establishments were gutted down in the riots which rocked North East Delhi. The clashes had first erupted on February 23 after a pro-CAA rally confronted the anti-CAA demonstrators, and turned into a full-fledged communal clash the next day.