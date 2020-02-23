Donald Trump India Visit: From H-1B Visa to GSP Status, Congress Seeks Answers From PM Narendra Modi on Five Questions Ahead of US President's Arrival

Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 23: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India. In a series of tweets, Randeep Singh Surjewala sought answers from PM Narendra Modi on US-India trade, H-1 B visas, national security, oil prices and steel exports ahead of Donald Trump's first state visit to India, which begins on February 24. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: Complete Schedule of US President And First Lady's First Official Trip.

In his first tweet, Surjewala sought to know whether PM Modi will ask President Trump to ease H-1B visa rules. Trump Govt's restrictive immigration policies have hit H-1B visas. Indians get 70% of 85000 H-1B Visas. Now, Rejection Rate for India has increased from 6% in 2015 to 24% in 2019, esp. for IT professionals. Post 10 million ppl gala event, Will PM Modi ask for easing H-1B visas? (sic)" the Congress leader asked. With "10 million", he was referring to "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston last year. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: From Gold-Plated Tableware to Silver-Made Key, Grand Preparations Underway to Accord 'Memorable Welcome' to US President And First Lady.

Randeep Singh Surjewala's First Question to PM Narendra Modi:

On the national security issue, Surjewala mentioned the US-Taliban peace deal, which will be signed on February 29. "US prepares to sign deal with Taliban on 29 Feb. What about India's red lines! Have we forgotten IC814hijacking & release of terrorist Masood Azhar in Kandhar, who's JeM then attacked Parliament & Pulwama? As gala bash unfolds, Will Modiji raise our National Security concerns? (sic)" he tweeted. Donald Trump India Visit: US President's Three-Hour Stay in Ahmedabad to Cost Gujarat Exchequer Rs 100 Crore, Says Report.

Randeep Singh Surjewala's Second Question to PM Narendra Modi:

Surjewala's third question was about the general system of preferences (GSP) status for India that was scrapped by the US last year. He wrote: "Continuing since 1974, US removed India from Duty Free Imports i.e GSP on June 5, 2019. It has affected the $5.6 billion Indian exports to the US, especially gems, jewellery, rice, leather (sic)." He added, "Post 'Howdy Modi' & 'Namaste Trump' gala events, Will PM ensure restoration of GSP status? (sic)"

Randeep Singh Surjewala's Third Question to PM Narendra Modi:

Alleging that India is under pressure from the US for not buying cheaper oils from Irna, Surjewala further asked: "Uptill 2018, India imported 250Cr ton Crude Oil/month from Iran on ₹payment, 90 days credit & doorstep delivery. Modi govt stopped buying cheaper Iran oil as per US sanctions that raised oil prices in India. As fest continues in AMD, Will Modiji secure cheaper oil for India? (sic)"

Randeep Singh Surjewala's Fourth Question to PM Narendra Modi:

Surjewala's last question was: "India’s exports of $761 million of Steel to US fell by 50% to $372 million as Trump Govt hiked tariffs on import by 25%. As India commits to $3 billion Defense purchases, why zero relief for India's export of steel?@POTUS says America First, why is PM quiet on India First?"

Randeep Singh Surjewala's Fifth Question to PM Narendra Modi:

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi said he is "looking forward" to welcoming President Trump. Retweeting a video by Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat, where Trump will land first, Modi said: "India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!"