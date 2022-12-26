New Delhi, December 25: India is a democratic country and elections play a pivotal role in democracy. While general elections are usually held after every five years, we witness state-level polls and elections for local bodies every year. The new year 2023 will see crucial assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and some other states. In addition to this, local body elections could take place in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and other parts of the country. LatestLY will provide all information about the upcoming elections in India in 2023. The electoral contests in 2023 will certainly set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Year Ender 2022: From Droupadi Murmu Becoming India’s First Tribal President to Shiv Sena Split and AAP Established As National Party, List of Major Political Episodes of the Year.

The new year 2023 will start with assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. In 2018, the elections to these three assemblies were held simultaneously. The term of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland ends in February, 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Tripura and a part of coalition government in Meghalaya and Nagaland. Following the elections in northeast, we will head to the south. The tenure of Karnataka assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. In Karnataka, the ruling BJP will face a tough challenge from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). Year Ender 2022: From Shraddha Walkar Murder to South Korea Stampede and Indonesia Earthquake, Harrowing Crimes and Natural Calamities That Shook India and World.

The last quarter of the year 2023 will assume extra significance for the opposition, especially the Congress party. The term of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram assemblies will end in November, 2023. The tenure of Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies ends in December, 2023. In 2018, the Election Commission announced the result of polls in these five states on the same date, December 11.

Of the five states, the Congress party had came to power in three - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. However, Kamal Nath-led Congress government fell in Madhya Pradesh before completing its tenue following defection of its over 15 legislators. Currently, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS, in Telangana.

Municipal Elections in India in 2023:

Following is a list of municipal corporations that may go to polls in 2023.

State Municipal corporation Haryana Gurgaon Municipal Corporation Faridabad Municipal Corporation Manesar Municipal Corporation

State Municipal Corporation Himachal Pradesh Shimla Municipal Corporation

State Municipal corporation Maharashtra Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Thane Municipal Corporation Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Pune Municipal Corporation Nagpur Municipal Corporation Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Nashik Municipal Corporation Solapur Municipal Corporation Amravati Municipal Corporation Akola Municipal Corporation Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation Malegaon Municipal Corporation Latur Municipal Corporation Parbhani Municipal Corporation Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Panvel Municipal Corporation Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Sangli Municipal Corporation Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation

State Municipal corporation Punjab Amritsar Municipal Corporation Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Patiala Municipal Corporation Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Phagwara Municipal Corporation

State Municipal Corporation Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Municipal Corporation Kanpur Municipal Corporation Varanasi Municipal Corporation Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Agra Municipal Corporation Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Jhansi Municipal Corporation Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation Bareilly Municipal Corporation Mathura Municipal Corporation Saharanpur Municipal Corporation Moradabad Municipal Corporation Firozabad Municipal Corporation Aligarh Municipal Corporation Meerut Municipal Corporation Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation

State Municipal corporation Uttarakhand Dehradun Municipal Corporation Rishikesh Municipal Corporation Rudrapur Municipal Corporation Kashipur Municipal Corporation Haldwani Municipal Corporation Haridwar Municipal Corporation Kotdwar Municipal Corporation

State Municipal Corporation/ Autonomous Council West Bengal Durgapur Municipal Corporation Howrah Municipal Corporation

There will be by-elections to various vacant assembly seats. Notably, the outcome of assembly elections in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states will set the tone for the finale - Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

