New Delhi, December 25: India is a democratic country and elections play a pivotal role in democracy. While general elections are usually held after every five years, we witness state-level polls and elections for local bodies every year. The new year 2023 will see crucial assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and some other states. In addition to this, local body elections could take place in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and other parts of the country. LatestLY will provide all information about the upcoming elections in India in 2023. The electoral contests in 2023 will certainly set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Year Ender 2022: From Droupadi Murmu Becoming India’s First Tribal President to Shiv Sena Split and AAP Established As National Party, List of Major Political Episodes of the Year.

The new year 2023 will start with assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. In 2018, the elections to these three assemblies were held simultaneously. The term of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland ends in February, 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Tripura and a part of coalition government in Meghalaya and Nagaland. Following the elections in northeast, we will head to the south. The tenure of Karnataka assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. In Karnataka, the ruling BJP will face a tough challenge from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). Year Ender 2022: From Shraddha Walkar Murder to South Korea Stampede and Indonesia Earthquake, Harrowing Crimes and Natural Calamities That Shook India and World.

The last quarter of the year 2023 will assume extra significance for the opposition, especially the Congress party. The term of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram assemblies will end in November, 2023. The tenure of Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies ends in December, 2023. In 2018, the Election Commission announced the result of polls in these five states on the same date, December 11.

Of the five states, the Congress party had came to power in three - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. However, Kamal Nath-led Congress government fell in Madhya Pradesh before completing its tenue following defection of its over 15 legislators. Currently, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS, in Telangana.

Municipal Elections in India in 2023:

Following is a list of municipal corporations that may go to polls in 2023.

State Municipal corporation
Haryana Gurgaon Municipal Corporation
Faridabad Municipal Corporation
Manesar Municipal Corporation

 

State Municipal Corporation
Himachal Pradesh Shimla Municipal Corporation

State Municipal corporation
Maharashtra Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Thane Municipal Corporation
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation
Kolhapur Municipal Corporation
Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation
Pune Municipal Corporation
Nagpur Municipal Corporation
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
Nashik Municipal Corporation
Solapur Municipal Corporation
Amravati Municipal Corporation
Akola Municipal Corporation
Aurangabad Municipal Corporation
Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation
Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation
Malegaon Municipal Corporation
Latur Municipal Corporation
Parbhani Municipal Corporation
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation
Panvel Municipal Corporation
Chandrapur Municipal Corporation
Sangli Municipal Corporation
Jalgaon Municipal Corporation
Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation

State Municipal corporation
Punjab Amritsar Municipal Corporation
Jalandhar Municipal Corporation
Patiala Municipal Corporation
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation
Phagwara Municipal Corporation

State Municipal Corporation
Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Municipal Corporation
Kanpur Municipal Corporation
Varanasi Municipal Corporation
Prayagraj Municipal Corporation
Agra Municipal Corporation
Ayodhya Municipal Corporation
Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation
Jhansi Municipal Corporation
Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation
Bareilly Municipal Corporation
Mathura Municipal Corporation
Saharanpur Municipal Corporation
Moradabad Municipal Corporation
Firozabad Municipal Corporation
Aligarh Municipal Corporation
Meerut Municipal Corporation
Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation

State Municipal corporation
Uttarakhand Dehradun Municipal Corporation
Rishikesh Municipal Corporation
Rudrapur Municipal Corporation
Kashipur Municipal Corporation
Haldwani Municipal Corporation
Haridwar Municipal Corporation
Kotdwar Municipal Corporation

State Municipal Corporation/ Autonomous Council
West Bengal Durgapur Municipal Corporation
Howrah Municipal Corporation

There will be by-elections to various vacant assembly seats. Notably, the outcome of assembly elections in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states will set the tone for the finale - Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

