New Delhi, December 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of Sikh priest Sant Baba Ram Singh. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to lash out at the Narendra Modi government. He said the ruling dispensation had crossed all the limits of brutality. The Congress leader further added that that the Central government should not be stubborn and should take back "anti-farmer laws".

Gandhi tweeted, "Sant Baba Ram Singh of Karnal committed suicide at KUndli border after seeing the suffering of Farmers. My condolences in this moment of grief." He stated, "Many farmers have sacrificed their lives. Modi government has crossed all limits of brutality. The government should leave stubbornness and should take back anti-farmer laws." Farmers Protesting Around Delhi 'Misguided', Opposition Behind Unrest: PM Narendra Modi in Kutch.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

करनाल के संत बाबा राम सिंह जी ने कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसानों की दुर्दशा देखकर आत्महत्या कर ली। इस दुख की घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ और श्रद्धांजलि। कई किसान अपने जीवन की आहुति दे चुके हैं। मोदी सरकार की क्रूरता हर हद पार कर चुकी है। ज़िद छोड़ो और तुरंत कृषि विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! pic.twitter.com/rolS2DWNr1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020

On Thursday evening, Sant Baba Ram Singh shot himself with his licensed gun at Kundli border. He reportedly shot himself in solidarity with protesting farmers against the recently enacted farm laws. Sant Baba Ram Singh had followers from Punjab and Haryana. The Sikh preacher belonged to Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana's Karnal district.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. These laws were enacted in September this year. They fear that the new laws would dilute the minimum support price system and would destroy APMCs.

