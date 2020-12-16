New Delhi, December 16: A Sikh priest shot himself at Singhu Border in Delhi on Wednesday. Sant Baba Ram Singh was a religious preacher. He reportedly shot himself in solidarity with protesting farmers against the recently enacted farm laws. Sant Baba Ram Singh had followers from Punjab and Haryana. The tragic incident took place as the farmers' protest entered 21st day on Wednesday. Farmers Protesting Around Delhi 'Misguided', Opposition Behind Unrest: PM Narendra Modi in Kutch.

After the incident, Baba Ram Singh was rushed to Park hospital in Panipat. However, he was declared brought dead. The Sikh preacher belonged to Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana's Karnal district. He left a suicide note, in which he stated that he couldn't see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws. Farmers' Protest: Supreme Court Grants Permission to Implead Farmer Organisations, Next Hearing Tomorrow.

"I have witnessed the plight of the farmers, who are on the streets, struggling for their rights. I am hurt to see that the government is not giving them justice. It is a crime. It is a sin to oppress, and it is a sin to suffer," reported India Today quoting an excerpt from Sant Baba Ram Singh's suicide note. Baba Ram Singh shot himself with a licensed gun. He had also held posts in several Sikh organisations, including Haryana SGPC.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. These laws were enacted in September this year.

