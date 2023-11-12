Hyderabad, November 12: Gajwel elections 2023 in Telangana will be held on November 30 this year. The Gajwel Assembly Constituency is a key constituency in the Siddipet district of Telangana. In the Telangana assembly elections 2023, Gajwel is set to see a high profile contest between two heavyweights.

More than 100 candidates, including sugarcane farmers, in Telangana have filed nominations against Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR in the Gajwel Assembly constituency. Kamareddy Elections 2023: Congress Fields State Chief Revanth Reddy to Take on Chief Minister KCR in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Gajwel Elections 2023: Polling and Result Date

November 30 is the date of voting for the Gajwel Assembly Constituency Election 2023 as announced by the Election Commission of India. Results will be declared on December 3. Goshamahal Election 2023: Nand Kishore Vyas of BRS to Take on Firebrand BJP Leader T Raja Singh in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Gajwel Elections 2023: Candidates

BJP legislator Eatala Rajender is set to take on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the Gajwel election 2023. The Congress has fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy to challenge KCR. Rajender, who left BRS (then known as TRS) in June 2021 due to disagreements with the party leadership, joined the BJP and went on to win from the Huzurabad segment in the subsequent by-polls. He had previously announced his intention to contest against Rao in Gajwel and defeat him.

Gajwel Elections Result 2018

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao emerged victorious from Gajwel defeating his rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy of the Congress by a margin of over 50,000 votes in 2018.

A total of 154 candidates have filed nominations now from Gajwel. Among the 154 candidates are sugarcane farmers from Muthyampet, who are demanding the sugar factory, popularly known as Nizam Deccan Sugars, be restarted in the Nizamabad district.

