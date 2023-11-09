Hyderabad, November 9: With three weeks left for the Telangana assembly elections 2023, the Kamareddy assembly constituency is set to see a high profile face off between two prominent politicians. The assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The congress party is looking to wrest power from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state. Prominent leaders like KCR, Eatala Rajender and Revanth Reddy are testing their luck from multiple constituencies in Telangana assembly elections 2023. Goshamahal Election 2023: Nand Kishore Vyas of BRS to Take on Firebrand BJP Leader T Raja Singh in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat

Kamareddy Assembly Constituency Election 2023: Polling and Result Date

The Kamareddy assembly constituency election 2023 will go to polls on November 30 with results set to be declared on December 3. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: T Raja Singh To Contest From Goshamahal As BJP Releases First List of 52 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Names of Other Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Kamareddy Assembly Constituency Election 2023: Candidate List

The Congress has fielding its state unit chief Revanth Reddy against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from the Kamareddy assembly constituency. This is the second seat on which Reddy, the sitting MP from the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, is contesting. He will also contest from the Kodangal assembly seat. The BJP has fielded K Venkata Ramana Reddy from this seat.

Kamareddy Assembly Constituency Election Result 2018

The BRS candidate Gampa Govardhan won the assembly elections 2018 from Kamareddy constituency. It was a part of Telangana's Nizamabad district. Govardhan won 68,167 votes. 63610 votes were polled in favour of Mohd Ali Shabbir of the Indian National Congress. The margin of victory was 4557 votes.

It is important to note that KCR surprised everyone in August when he announced his decision to contest from Kamareddy along with Gajwel. Senior BRS MLA Gampa Goverdhan made way for KCR to contest from Kamareddy.

