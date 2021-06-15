New Delhi, June 15: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the Congress party joins a grateful nation in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice made by 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment in Galwan Valley, including their commanding officer, who lost their lives in the confrontation with PLA troops of China on the night of 14-15 June 2020.

Her statement has come on the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley standoff.

"Having patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain, the Congress Party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister's last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred," she said.

She added that the Congress has repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the PM's statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020. "The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India's disadvantage so far," the statement said.

"The Congress Party urges the government to take the nation into confidence and ensure that their performance is worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders."

