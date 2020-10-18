Goh Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. The Goh Assembly constituency falls under the Karakat Parliamentary constituency. While it had been a JDU stronghold for years, it was won by the BJP in 2015. Voting for the Goh election will take place in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Voting will take place for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 in three phases between October 28 and November 7. Voting for Phase 1 will take place in 71 constituencies on October 28. The results for all phases will be declared on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Here is the Detailed Phase 1 Schedule For Bihar Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

In 2015, the battle for the Goh Assembly seat in Bihar was won by BJP's Manoj Kumar, who had defeated JDU's 3-time MLA Dr Ranvijay Kumar. The candidates for Goh election in the 2020 polls include Bhim Kumar Singh of the RJD and sitting MLA Manoj Kumar of the BJP among others.

Bihar election 2020 is the first major election taking place in the country amid COVID-19. The battle for Bihar is a three-way fight with NAD, Mahagathbandhan and LJP in the fray.

